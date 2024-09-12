Kennedy Agyapong hails Gideon Boako’s support in Tano North as unprecedented

Politics of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, praised Dr. Gideon Boako and his team for their outstanding mobilization efforts in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at the Youth Connect Programme in Yamfo, Agyapong highlighted the impressive turnout and enthusiasm of the youth, calling it unprecedented compared to other constituencies.



He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to support Dr. Boako and the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Agyapong emphasized Dr. Boako’s proven leadership and potential for driving development, while Hon. Freda Prempeh also encouraged strong support for the party in the December elections.