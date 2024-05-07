Kennedy Agyapong lauds Oti Bonsu's resilience amid property dispute with Samira Bawumia's family

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has praised his friend George Oti Bonsu for his resilience in the face of adversity following the demolition of his estate complex in Adjiringanor by the family of Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



Agyapong noted that he himself would have likely struggled to cope with the stress if he were in Oti Bonsu's position, suggesting he might have needed medical attention.



Oti Bonsu, a financier of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently revealed the demolition of his property in Adjiriganor due to a land dispute involving Samira Bawumia's family.



Expressing his disappointment, Oti Bonsu highlighted the destruction of his investment despite owning the land legitimately and in accordance with court orders.