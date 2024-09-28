Kennedy Agyapong will be Ghana’s President in 2032 – Bishop Thunder

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Bishop Edward Frimpong, known as Bishop Thunder, has prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong will become Ghana’s president in 2032.



Speaking on Kingdom FM, the founder of the Peace Palace Church expressed confidence in Agyapong’s political future, sparking discussions among his supporters and critics.



Agyapong, a businessman and MP for Assin Central, has been a vocal figure in Ghanaian politics, gaining attention for his strong opinions on government policies.



Bishop Thunder’s prophecy has increased Agyapong’s visibility, highlighting the influence of religious predictions in shaping public opinion and political narratives in Ghana.