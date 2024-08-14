Kenya's Rukia Bulle wins 2024 BBC Komla Dumor Award

General News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: BBC

Kenyan journalist Rukia Bulle, 26, has won the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award, becoming the ninth recipient.



Bulle, who works for Kenya’s Nation Media Group and is known for her human interest stories and strong TikTok presence, was recognized for her resilience, focus on under-represented voices, and on-air presence.



The award, honoring the late Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor, will allow Bulle to work with BBC News in London for three months, receive training, and report on a story from Africa for a global audience.



Bulle hopes her win inspires young girls from minority communities to pursue their dreams.