Kenyan President William Ruto commences three-day visit to Ghana

Politics of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kenyan President William Ruto has begun a three-day state visit to Ghana, arriving in Accra on Tuesday evening.



He was welcomed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport.



During his visit, President Ruto aims to strengthen trade, diplomatic, and historical ties between Kenya and Ghana through bilateral talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo.



President Ruto's agenda includes a tour of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area headquarters and participation in the Ghana-Kenya Business Forum.



His visit underscores the importance of cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which seeks to boost intra-African trade.



After concluding his engagements in Ghana, President Ruto is scheduled to travel to Guinea-Bissau for an official visit, where he will hold similar talks with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.



The Kenyan delegation includes First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary for Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, CS Musalia Mudavadi, highlighting Kenya's commitment to enhancing relations with African nations.