Keta Municipal Assembly unable to elect Presiding Member

The Keta Municipal Assembly, located in the Volta Region, was unable to elect a Presiding Member during its inaugural ceremony.



Despite the assembly's efforts, neither of the two candidates managed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority of votes from the assembly members.



In accordance with Section 17 of the Local Governance Act (Act 936), which specifies that a Presiding Member must secure two-thirds of the votes, the assembly will need to conduct another election within ten days.



The candidates, Mr. Wisdom Seadey and Mr. Promise Kofi Baccah, received 20 and 13 votes, respectively, but neither candidate met the required threshold for election.



If no candidate secures the necessary votes in two consecutive run-offs within ten days, the candidates will be set aside for a fresh nomination process. Furthermore, those who participated in the initial election are not eligible for the subsequent nominations.



Despite the setback, there is optimism among the candidates and assembly members that the next election will yield a successful outcome.



The ceremony saw the swearing-in of 32 Assembly members, including 22 elected representatives and 10 government appointees.