Ketu North: Former NPP executive, 200 other members join NDC

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Over 200 members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region have abandoned their party for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as both parties campaign vigorously towards the general elections in December this year.



The former NPP members include Bernard Akpabli (Agbeli), a former Ketu North NPP Constituency Organiser, according to the NDC parliamentary candidate of the Constituency, Eric Edem Agbana.



“Former Ketu North NPP Constituency Organizer, Bernard Akpabli (Agbeli) , and over 200 known NPP members defected & officially joined the NDC family this evening. Many more are coming.Agenda 95% for JM & Edem Agbana active,” Mr Agbana declared on social media following the defection of the NPP members.



Their defection, it is understood, is due to their dissatisfaction with the performance of the party in power, which has made it difficult for them to continue to support the NPP.



The NDC has welcomed them to their fold, praising them for their boldness and decisiveness in choosing the NDC as the alternative.



The Ketu North Constituency is already a stronghold of the NDC and the defection will further weaken the party in the Constituency.



