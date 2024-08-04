Ketu North Mop-up Registration: 10 persons register after deadline

Regional News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: GNA

On the final day of a three-day mop-up registration exercise, ten individuals in Ketu North were allowed to complete their voter registration the following day, following directives from the Electoral Commission (EC).



Initially, the turnout was low, but numbers improved over the final two days, totaling 283 new voters.



Mr. Isaac Anor Otoo of Ketu North EC explained that those in the queue or who filled out forms before 6 PM could finish the process the next day to avoid issues with their registration status.



Voters are advised to verify their details in the upcoming Voters Exhibition Exercise starting August 20.