Ketu South: ECG customers protest against outrageous bills

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Residents of Ketu South in the Volta region have protested against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over outrageously high electricity bills, with some as high as GHC40,000.



Frustrated by unexplained increases and poor customer service, they demanded an audit of meters and a review of ECG's billing system.



The protesters also called for better treatment from ECG staff and an end to disconnections until billing issues are resolved.



ECG's District Manager assured them that their concerns would be addressed.