Kevin Taylor to join Mahama’s Cabinet if NDC wins 2024 Elections

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: newsghana.com

Dr. Randy Abbey, Martin Kpebu, and Kevin Ekow Taylor are shortlisted for ministerial positions should John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2024 elections.



A leaked letter signed by Mahama revealed their potential appointments in Youth and Sports, Information, Attorney General, and Minister for Justice.



The list, based on positive forecasts from credible agencies, includes Stan Xoese Dogbe as Chief of Staff and Joyce Bawa Mogtari as Executive Secretary. The NDC plans to announce the list on January 8, 2025, ensuring the new government is ready to meet Ghanaian expectations immediately.