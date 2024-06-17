You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951265

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: newsghana.com

Kevin Taylor to join Mahama’s Cabinet if NDC wins 2024 Elections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kevin Ekow Taylor Kevin Ekow Taylor

Dr. Randy Abbey, Martin Kpebu, and Kevin Ekow Taylor are shortlisted for ministerial positions should John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2024 elections.

A leaked letter signed by Mahama revealed their potential appointments in Youth and Sports, Information, Attorney General, and Minister for Justice.

The list, based on positive forecasts from credible agencies, includes Stan Xoese Dogbe as Chief of Staff and Joyce Bawa Mogtari as Executive Secretary. The NDC plans to announce the list on January 8, 2025, ensuring the new government is ready to meet Ghanaian expectations immediately.

Read ful article