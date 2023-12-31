Key political activities in 2023 : Bawumia, Mahama primary victory; by-elections, NPP internal polls

Politics of Sunday, 31 December 2023

The Ghanaian political scene in 2023 has been characterised by a cocktail of issues, events and activities as political parties commenced preparations towards the 2024 General Election.



In this article, the Ghana News Agency relives some key events that occurred in the political arena in 2023 as the country prepares for crucial parliamentary and presidential elections in 2024.



NDC’s Parliamentary reshuffle:



The National Democratic Congress commenced the year on a shaky note, with major changes in its leadership in Parliament.



The Party, on January 26, 2023, reshuffled the Minority leadership in Parliament comprising Haruna Iddrisu, and Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka among others.



Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, was announced the new Minority leader – a decision that triggered shock and disagreement among some NDC members.



The Party explained that the change in leadership was to ensure cooperation between the caucus and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



However, about 60 NDC MPs appended their signatures to a petition seeking to reverse the Party’s decision.



Later, there was a crunch meeting called by the NDC’s Council of Elders, the Party Leadership and the Minority Caucus in Parliament (MPs), which led to a resolution of the matter.



Mahama elected:



The turbulence that appeared to have raffled the stability of the NDC quietened and subsequently the Party successfully elected former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the NDC in the 2024 presidential election.



Mr Mahama polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9 percent to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, who got 3,181 votes being 1.1 percent of the votes cast.



In that election, the NDC also elected parliamentary aspirants to represent the Party in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



Bola Tinubu elected as Nigeria’s President:



On March 1, 2023, the Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All-Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect, in the general election held on February 25, 2023.



Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was declared the president-elect after he garnered 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.



The other challengers include Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.



Assin North By-election:



On June 27, 2023, James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election, emerged victorious at the end of that crucial poll.



Mr Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent of the total votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29 per cent).



Mr Quayson won the seat in the 2020 polls with 17,498 votes but was kicked out of Parliament for having dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms.



NPP internal elections:



On November 4, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) capped its internal polls with the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flag bearer of the Party at its presidential primary held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The Vice President polled 118,210 votes representing 61.43 per cent out of the total valid votes cast, beating competition from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 representing 37.41 per cent votes.



The other contenders in the presidential primaries were Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, who polled 1,459, representing 0.75 per cent and Mr Francis Adai Nimo, a former MP for Ashanti Mampong securing 781 representing 0.41 percent votes.



Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who had resigned as Minister of Trade and Industry and was initially tipped as a key contender, pulled out of the race after the Party’s Super Delegates Congress, which pruned the number of contestants for the presidential primary down to five.



On September 25, 2023, Mr Kyerematen announced his resignation from the NPP and to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate.



Among the reasons he cited were alleged intimidation of his supporters during the party Super Delegates Conference and the hijacking of the Party by a selected group of Party leaders and elders.



NPP Orphan Constituency primaries:



The NPP successfully completed another leg of its internal elections, with the election of parliamentary aspirants in constituencies where the NPP does not have sitting MPs.



The Party has subsequently set January 27, 2024 for the election of parliamentary aspirants in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs.



Expectation for 2024:



The year 2024 is expected to witness bustling political activities as typical of every election year.



Political parties are expected to scale-up their campaigning, launch their manifestoes, and make a case for voters to buy their messages.



With Vice-President Bawumia and Former President Mahama already hitting the road, the two aspirants will indulge in battle of words, policies, accusations, and tout their track records ahead of one of the most crucial elections in the 4th Republic.