Kidney Diseases: Doctor warns against excessive energy drink consumption, self-medication, others

Health News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Emmanuel Akatibo, Physician Specialist and Head of Internal Medicine at Upper East Regional Hospital, has raised concerns about the rising cases of kidney disease in the region, particularly among the youth.



He attributed this increase to harmful lifestyles, including excessive consumption of energy drinks, self-medication, and unregulated use of aphrodisiacs.



Dr. Akatibo emphasized the body’s limited tolerance for such habits, warning that symptoms often appear only when it's too late to reverse the damage.



Highlighting the high costs and time involved in treating kidney diseases, he urged people to avoid risky behaviors and seek early treatment for hypertension, cautioning against unapproved medicines.