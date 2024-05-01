Kingsley Nyarko's gesture was an act of generosity, not bribery - Richard Ahiagbah

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended the actions of the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso amid controversy over an envelope handed to two Electoral Commission officials.



During the Ejisu By-Election, the Electoral Commission announced the withdrawal of two temporary staff members after they were observed accepting an envelope, suspected to be a bribe, from the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.



The Electoral Commission reported the incident to the police, sparking a criminal investigation.



However, Richard Ahiagbah, speaking on behalf of the NPP, asserted that the Member of Parliament's gesture was merely an act of generosity towards the Commission officials and had no malicious intent.



In a statement, Ahiagbah emphasized, “Dr. Kingsley Nyarko’s generosity today exemplifies the kindness and compassion inherent in being a good fellow citizen. While his approach may differ from what many of us would have chosen, it seems he acted from a place of genuine conviction. I know Dr. Kingsley Nyarko; he is a good Ghanaian and a disciplined member of the New Patriotic Party; such is not our way. He meant no harm, merely to express his usual generosity towards the two.”