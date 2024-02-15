Kodua Frimpong defends President Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, defended President Akufo-Addo's decision to reshuffle his ministers ten months ahead of the general election, stating that it will still serve a useful purpose.



Critics had questioned the timing of the reshuffle, suggesting that it was too late to make any impact in an election year. However, speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on February 14, Frimpong highlighted the significance of the timeframe, stating, "In political life, 10 months is a long period."



Frimpong emphasised the importance of the vision and innovative ideas that new appointees bring to the administration, urging Ghanaians to closely monitor their performance.



Addressing concerns about the delay in the reshuffle, Frimpong remarked, "In a crisis, you don't rush to make changes. You wait for the storm to settle down before you take certain decisions."



He reassured that the timing was appropriate and that 10 months provided sufficient time to demonstrate competence.



President Akufo-Addo reshuffled nine appointees on Wednesday, February 14, including the reassignment of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.