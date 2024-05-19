Kofi Adams reveals govt could only account for $42m out of GARID's $200m loan

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Buem Member of Parliament, Kofi Adams, has revealed that the government could only account for $42 million out of the $200 million loan obtained for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).



Explaining the reasons behind the Minority's walkout of Parliament on Friday, May 17, Adams told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV that the Caucus opposed the approval of an additional $150 million for the GARID project.



“We thought you had taken $200 million but nothing has come out of it and you took a portion of it, claiming that per the arrangements that you had with the World Bank, you could use some part of that facility to support COVID-19 and COVID-19 funds too, you have not accounted for them,” Adams said.



“We don’t even know how the $65 million of the original GARID funding of $200 million was spent, whether it was spent properly or not. For the remaining $135 million, they could only account for about $42 million and so the rest of the money is unaccounted for.”



Adams also alleged that some contractors were paid without performing any work, with some completing only 18 to 20 percent of their projects.



“Contractors who have been given mobilization—some, $2 million—you call them, and they say they don’t even know the site but took the money. The government gave them the money. Others who took the money have also done some 18 percent or 20 percent of the work. Three out of the nine contractors have done lower percentages, and no proper work has been done as far as the $200 million is concerned, and then you are asking for more.”



On Friday, Parliament approved an additional $150 million from the World Bank. The GARID project, launched on December 15, 2023, aims to improve drainage systems, address solid waste management, enhance roads, extend streetlights, and improve water supply in the Greater Accra Region.