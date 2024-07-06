Kofi Akpaloo defends Chief Justice’s Supreme Court judges nomination

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG has criticized the NDC for opposing Chief Justice Torkornoo's nomination of Supreme Court judges, defending the CJ's authority.



He emphasized the need for more judges to expedite cases and reduce costs. Akpaloo defended the professionalism of the nominated judges and dismissed claims of political bias.



Akpaloo affirmed confidence in Ghana's judiciary, urging trust in its fairness and efficiency with measures to improve judicial performance.