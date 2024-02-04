Kofi Akpaloo responds to Mahama's claim of leaving the economy in a better state for Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has challenged the claim made by former President John Mahama that he left the country in a better condition than it is today.



During a campaign tour, Mahama claimed that he left behind a robust and improved economy for the current Akufo-Addo administration while indicating that the economic condition has deteriorated in the almost eight years that the current administration has been in power.



However, Mr Akpaloo has opposed the former president's claims during an interview with Asempa FM.



Per Mr. Akpaloo's assessment, there has been a marked improvement and notable progress under the present government.



“I agree with Mahama that this is not the Ghana he left for us. When he was leaving, there was no implementation of Free SHS. When leaving, the Kumasi-Accra road which is under construction now, was in a very bad shape” he stated.



“Go to Adugyama today and witness the construction of an Agenda 111 Hospital project. Every senior high school is full today with students with lots of facilities provided by this government”, Akpaloo furthered.



“Apprentices in sewing and hairdressing have reduced considerably as a result of the implementation of the Free SHS programme” he added.



“The Kumasi-Obuasi road, (Anhweankwanta) has been constructed under this regime. Ghana has indeed changed for the better under Akufo-Addo” Mr Akpaloo indicated.



He persisted; “Ghana has changed so much under Akufo-Addo that the Bolgatanga-Bawku road has been constructed. The Abirem to Nkawkaw road has been constructed. Ghana has truly changed”



He advised Mr. Mahama to refrain from expressing pessimistic views about this administration, as it amounts to political sorcery.