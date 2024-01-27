Kofi Amoabeng discloses recent visa denial to USA

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prince Kofi Amoabeng has revealed that he encountered a recent visa denial to the United States of America (USA).



The co-founder of the defunct UT Bank explained that the denial occurred when he attempted to travel for a routine medical check-up. Initially, his passport had been confiscated due to an ongoing court case, but he successfully presented his case in court, leading to the release of his passport.



Despite regaining possession of his passport, Prince Kofi Amoabeng faced another setback at the US embassy, where he was turned away. The exact timing of this incident was not specified during his interview on Starr FM.



He shared his surprise at the turn of events, noting, "When I was at UT, the American embassy could not deny an employee a visa, how much more me?"



In a lighter tone, Amoabeng expressed gratitude to God for a permanent visa to his hometown, Kukurantumi, where he finds solace and enjoys spending his weekends.