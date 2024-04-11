Kofi Bentil calls for publication of names of scholarship recipients at the end of every year

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil has urged for the annual publication of scholarship recipients' names, arguing that those benefiting from tax-funded foreign education should not expect privacy.



Bentil's remarks came amidst allegations by the Fourth Estate of unfair scholarship distributions, particularly to well-connected individuals.



In his Facebook post, Bentil emphasized transparency in scholarship allocation, suggesting that taxpayers have the right to know how their funds are utilized.



He stated that if individuals choose to accept scholarships funded by taxes, they should be prepared for public scrutiny.



