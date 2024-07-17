You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960847

Koku Anyidoho calls out Mahama over turmoil in Greater Accra NDC

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has expressed concern over the state of the Greater Accra NDC.

He criticized party leader John Mahama for being abroad amid internal turmoil. Anyidoho highlighted the party's reliance on winning 70% of the Greater Accra vote and doubted its feasibility.

In a tweet, he accused Mahama of neglecting the party while enjoying himself in Russia.

The Greater Accra NDC faces unrest, with members accusing the Chairman of using divisive tactics.

