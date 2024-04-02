Komfo Anokye Hospital renovation stalled due to import duties

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project, an initiative aimed at renovating the 70-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, has encountered a setback due to challenges in clearing imported tiles from the ports.



According to Graphic Online, a consignment of imported tiles intended for the hospital's renovation has been stuck at the Tema Harbour, accruing demurrage fees. The project is required to pay over GH¢1.7 million in duties to clear 10 containers of tiles.



Launched by the Asantehene, in collaboration with KATH, the Heal Komfo Anokye Project seeks to raise $10 million for the renovation of Blocks A, B, C, and D of the hospital, which are in dire need of repair.



To reduce renovation costs, the project requested a duty waiver from the government for materials and equipment.



However, despite a letter from the hospital's CEO to the Minister of Finance, there has been no response or acknowledgment of the request.



The project aims to engage ordinary Ghanaians, philanthropists, and businesses for financial support but emphasizes the need for government assistance through duty waivers to complete the renovation as planned.