Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital introduces thrombolysis service for stroke patients

Health News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has launched a thrombolysis service, offering a breakthrough medical procedure for the treatment of stroke, Ghana News Agency reports.



Thrombolysis involves the use of medications or minimally invasive procedures to break up blood clots and prevent the formation of new clots in the brain.



This service is considered a significant advancement in stroke treatment, with the potential to restore paralyzed stroke patients to normalcy.



Stroke is a leading cause of death at KATH, and the introduction of thrombolysis into routine stroke care is seen as a crucial intervention to save lives.



Professor Fred Stephen Sarfo, a Neurologist at KATH, is leading the implementation of the thrombolysis service. He explained that thrombolysis aims to dissolve blood clots in the brain, restoring blood flow and enabling patients to regain normal functions, such as speech and motor skills.



The success of thrombolysis is highly time-dependent, and patients must be brought to the facility within an hour or two for the treatment to be effective.



Prof. Sarfo emphasized the importance of risk factor screening, prevention, and treatment, particularly for hypertension, a major risk factor for stroke.



Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the CEO of KATH, hailed the introduction of the thrombolysis service as a significant milestone in the treatment and management of stroke cases in the region.



Given the high incidence of stroke-related admissions and deaths, the thrombolysis service is expected to save many lives. The CEO urged peripheral hospitals and the public to prioritize getting stroke patients to KATH promptly for this life-saving service.