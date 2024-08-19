Konongo highways galamsey: Don’t blame us – Minerals C’ssion

Regional News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi, has denied responsibility for illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, occurring near the Konongo-Accra highway in the Ashanti Region.



Ayisi emphasized that the Minerals Commission had fulfilled its duties by reporting the issue to the District Assembly, which failed to take further action.



He argued that the Commission cannot be blamed for the situation, particularly since the illegal mining is happening in a visible and accessible area, not a remote jungle.