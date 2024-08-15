Konongo residents alarmed by ‘galamsey’ activities along highway

Regional News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Residents of Konongo are increasingly alarmed by the growing illegal mining activities near the Konongo-Accra highway, raising doubts about the government's commitment to combating galamsey.



Despite claims of government efforts, locals, including EPA officials, confirm that no licenses have been issued for mining at the site, making the operations illegal.



Residents express frustration, with some warning of potential protests against authorities' perceived inaction.



Concerns are mounting that the unchecked mining could damage vital infrastructure and further degrade the environment, prompting calls for immediate intervention.