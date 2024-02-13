Konongo residents attack fire officers for arriving late to an outbreak

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: CNR

Some angry residents in Konongo, within the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, attacked fire officers and caused damage to a tender.



The incident occurred on Saturday, February 10, 2024, when the angry residents accused the fire officers of delaying their response to a fire outbreak in the area.



Fire officers from Konongo were deployed to a fire scene near Nkwakwa. While at the scene, they received another distress call and had to rush back to Konongo township, as the only fire engine serves several communities.



However, the residents, unhappy about the officers’ delayed arrival at the scene, began pelting stones and other offensive items at the crew.



They caused damage to the fire engine, leaving the fire officers traumatized.



Police have initiated investigations into the incident, although no arrests have been made.



The Ghana National Fire Service had earlier cautioned the public against attacking its officers.



The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O.3 Peter Addai, urged the public to refrain from attacking personnel, noting that it contravenes Ghana’s laws.



“We risk our lives to come and save people’s lives, and when we are met with such hostilities, it affects us. We want to caution those who engage in such acts to desist because it is an offense under Section 205 of the Criminal Code. It is against the law to prevent an officer from executing his mandate, so we advise people to desist,” he said.