Source: GBC Ghana Online

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to introduce patient-friendly peritoneal dialysis

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will soon introduce peritoneal dialysis for renal patients, a more patient-friendly method that allows patients to perform the procedure at home, reducing hospital visits.

Dr. Opoku-Ware Ampomah, CEO of the hospital, announced that Atlantic Sciences will locally produce the special fluids needed for this type of dialysis.

This move, along with the addition of 30 new dialysis machines, aims to address the issue of frequent shortages and improve patient care.

Staff training will also be enhanced to manage the new machines effectively.

