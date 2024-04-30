Korle Bu refutes reports of surgery cancellations due to dumsor

Health News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has refuted claims of critical surgeries being canceled due to recent power outages.



Contrary to reports circulating in the media, the hospital management in a press statement clarified that there were brief disruptions due to low current lasting about 45 minutes.



"Work started on all elective cases in our theatres and the operations proceeded as scheduled. However, we experienced low current for about 45 minutes. In the face of the low current that emanated from a problem at one of the substations of ECG, our functional standby generators came on stream and provided power for work to continue until the problem was resolved," the statement indicated.



"Two cases at the Department of Surgery were returned to the ward at the end of the day on account of limited space in the recovery ward and not because of power outage. The rest of the other theatres spread across the hospital all carried out their surgeries as scheduled," it added.



The management of the hospital urged caution in disseminating unverified information, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public confidence and avoiding unnecessary fear among patients.



