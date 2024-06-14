Kotei: Angry mob attack accused homosexuals

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

In Kotei, Ashanti Region, a mob attacked male students Kasir Magaduri (24) and Muftau Yakeen (25), accused of being homosexuals.



The mob, armed with weapons, raided their residence, prompting the victims to flee. Despite their injuries, elderly neighbors intervened.



The attackers warned of a return, causing the students to relocate. On December 7, 2023, the mob attacked them again at a night club.



The attack was dispersed by a local security officer's warning shots, allowing the victims to escape. Their current location remains unknown. This incident occurs amid legal challenges to a bill criminalizing homosexuality.