Kpemka lauds ECG boss for courageous efforts amid $19 bn loss reports

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has spoken out in support of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and its Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, amidst reports of significant financial loss.



Kpemka's comments come at a time when ECG has been under scrutiny following revelations of a staggering $19 billion loss. Despite the financial challenges, Kpemka commended the efforts of ECG and its management for their dedication to maintaining a reliable power supply to the public.



In an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Kpemka criticized what he perceived as a disproportionate focus on ECG's financial setbacks in the media. He highlighted the positive initiatives undertaken by ECG, particularly under the leadership of Managing Director Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama.



Kpemka praised Mahama's courage and determination in implementing measures to address revenue collection issues, such as disconnecting non-paying customers like Parliament House from the national grid.



Expressing concern over the lack of balance in media coverage, Kpemka urged for a fair assessment of ECG's performance. He emphasized the need for ECG to be given the opportunity to provide explanations and defend itself against the allegations before any conclusive judgments are made.



Kpemka stressed that interim reports should not be used as the sole basis for criticism, and called for a more nuanced understanding of the challenges facing the company.



Acknowledging the importance of accountability and transparency, Kpemka underscored the need for ECG to address the issues raised in the reports. However, he also urged for recognition of the positive contributions made by ECG, particularly in ensuring a steady supply of electricity to the public.



