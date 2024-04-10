KsTU unveils logo and theme for 70th-anniversary celebration

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has revealed the logo and theme for its upcoming 70th anniversary celebration, scheduled later this year.



The theme, "80 Years of Academic Excellence, steering the Wheels of Technical and Vocational Education," reflects on the university's long-standing commitment to quality education.



During the unveiling ceremony, Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, the Vice-Chancellor of KsTU, highlighted the institution's evolution and growth in response to changes in education, technology, and industry.



According to Graphic Online, he emphasized that the celebration is not just about past achievements but also about the university's impact on shaping the future of technical and vocational education in Ghana.



The 70th-anniversary logo symbolizes the university's rich heritage, commitment, and enduring legacy. Prof. Dwomoh explained that each element of the design represents a chapter in the university's history, showcasing the dedication of its faculty, the passion of its students, and the support of its community.



The theme, according to Prof. Dwomoh, underscores the university's mission to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in a rapidly changing world.



He emphasized the crucial role of technical and vocational education in addressing global challenges and driving socio-economic progress.



Prof. Dwomoh called on the university's staff to uphold the principles that have guided KsTU, including integrity, commitment, and equal opportunity for all stakeholders. He encouraged them to continue setting the pace for innovative education that meets the needs of industry and society.