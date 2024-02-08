Kufuor shares origin of relationship with Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor(JAK) has provided a detailed explanation of how he discovered the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in 2002 in London.



Kufuor stated that he presented a paper at an international conference that included some of the most important and influential people in government, and it was during this event that he first spoke with Bawumia, who was then working as a Research Assistant for the Central Bank.



The former president felt that there was something significant about Bawumia's statement, and this interaction marked the beginning of their relationship.



“When I first saw him, that was about 2002, he was the Research Assistant to the Governor of the Central Bank and in fact, we were in London. This young man delivered a paper at an international conference of giants of the City of London and the Financial World and some very important and powerful people in government. Immediately he finished his address, he was going to sit down, there was something in his statement and about him…I was the President of Ghana then. Till then hadn’t spoken to him before. I sent one of the officers with me to call him, congratulated him, and prophetically told him to carry on like that because he will go far,” he disclosed at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) flagbearer vision unveiling at the UPSA in Accra.



The ex-President noted that in 2008, during the selection of the running mate, he was not taken aback by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's choice, given his familiarity with him.



Furthermore, he indirectly dismissed the notion that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, was not a party man, as some individuals claimed during his selection as the running mate.



“He was a party man alright but behind the scenes. There misgivings but I remember at Alisa Hotel I once again prophesied they should allow this young man giving what I had known about him in London”, he revealed.