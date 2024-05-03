Kumasi Airport set for commissioning on May 10

Regional News of Friday, 3 May 2024

The Ministry of Transport has announced that the official inauguration of the Kumasi International Airport is scheduled for May 10, 2024.



President Akufo Addo, during his 2024 State of the Nation Address to Parliament, disclosed that the project would be finalized by the end of this month. The airport, located in Kumasi, will be named after the esteemed Ashanti King, Nana Agyemang Prempeh I.



In his address, the President expressed his anticipation for the forthcoming event, stating, “Before then, there are a number of tasks lying ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.”



President Akufo Addo is set to officiate the commissioning ceremony alongside the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, and the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.



The airport's expansion journey began in June 2018 when President Akufo Addo initiated the phase two expansion. Following this, in April 2019, the commencement of phase three was marked after Parliament approved a budget of €58.9 million.



Phase three encompasses various developments, including an extension of the terminal building, a fire station, fire access routes, and an air control tower. Additionally, it involves extending the car park and access roads, apron extension, runaway strip, and airside service roads.



With the completion of the second and third phases, reaching 100% readiness, the airport will officially open its doors for operation on Friday, May 10, 2024.