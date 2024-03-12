Kumasi CCT Gh chapter demands release of mutual funds from government before April 30

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Kumasi Chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT Gh) is calling on the government to release their mutual funds and welfare dues deductions by April 30, 2024.



They stated that if the government fails to do so, they will take appropriate action. The group expressed deep displeasure over the delay in releasing these funds, which has affected their members' welfare.



According to the CCT Gh, the government's haircut programme has created financial uncertainties for many teachers, as the government owes them up to five or six months of deductions.



They emphasized the need for the Ministry of Finance to prioritize the well-being of teachers by releasing the withheld funds to their fund managers and leadership promptly.



The Chairman of CCT-Ghana, Godfrey McThetheh Ansah, and other leaders of the group warned that if the funds and dues are not released by the end of next month, they will take further action.



They urged the government to act swiftly to avoid any disruptions to the education system and ensure peace prevails among teachers.



Read the full statement below:







