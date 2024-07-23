Kumasi Central Market project won’t be completed before 2024 elections – Sam Pyne

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Samuel Pyne, CEO of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, has announced that government funds have been released to resume the stalled Central Market project, halted for 13 months due to the IMF debt restructuring program.



Despite this, the €248 million project, initially expected to be completed in 48 months from its May 2019 start, will not finish before the 2024 general elections.



Work is set to fully resume in August after re-engaging workers and assessing materials.



The completed market will feature extensive commercial spaces, stores, kiosks, restaurants, and essential facilities.



Traders had protested the delay, threatening to vote against the ruling party.