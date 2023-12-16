Kumasi City Market traders unhappy with Mayor over allocation of space

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group of aggrieved petty traders and store owners at Kumasi City Market have attacked Sam Pyne, the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), for denying them a space at the market.



According to these traders, the mayor had promised to allocate them a space at Kumasi City Market; however, this commitment hasn't been fulfilled.



They accused KMA of tricking them into going home and waiting for a new facility, only to hear that the new place, which was not given to them, had been rented to a new set of traders.



“We were happy with the building of the Kejetia market, and when it got to Central Market, KMA should have given us a new place, but they refused, and when we went to see the Minister, he assured us that they would give us a new place after building the market.”



“You didn’t give us a new place, and we went home only to hear that they had given the place to new people when we, the old people, had been ignored. So now we need answers from the mayor and for him to explain things to us,” a spokesperson for the group said on Rainbow Radio Accra.