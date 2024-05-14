Kumasi: Fatal accident claims woman's life, driver in custody

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tragedy struck at the Sofoline bus stop in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, as a 59-year-old woman, identified as Agnes Owusu, lost her life in a road accident.



The incident, according to a Daily Guide report, occurred on Saturday around 5 am when she was accidentally struck by a moving vehicle while crossing the road.



Following the accident, the body of the deceased has been placed in a morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The Suame Divisional Police report revealed that the suspected driver, Adjei Andrews Patrick, aged 40, has been detained in connection with the incident.



The police report stated, “On 11/05/2024 about 0510 hours Suspect driver Adjei Andrews Patrick, aged 40, was driving a Toyota Sienna private with registration No. GC 1862-09 from Asuoyeboah towards Bekwai roundabout. On reaching a section of the road at Sofoline bus stop he knocked down a female adult pedestrian by name Agnes Owusu, aged 59, who was crossing from the offside."



The report further mentioned that the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the accident vehicle has been impounded for investigation.