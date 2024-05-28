You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943165

Source: Asaase Radio

Kumasi: Fire consumes four shops at Ayigya

A fire at Ayigya in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, has destroyed four shops on the evening of May 27.

Emergency services swiftly responded with three fire engines from Chirapatre, KMA, and Manhyia stations, as the nearest tender at KNUST was unavailable.

DO2 Nicholas Poku Antwi of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed no casualties, and the fire was contained, saving more items than were lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

