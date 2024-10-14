You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993268

Kumasi Zongo communities rally behind Kyerematen as his Zumunta tour ignites hope

Alan Kyerematen’s Zumunta campaign tour through Kumasi’s Zongo communities has sparked enthusiasm and hope.

Starting in Sawaba Zongo, Zumunta's National Coordinator, Bala Maikankan, outlined Kyerematen’s promises, including integrating Arabic school teachers into the Ghana Education Service payroll and empowering Zongo Chiefs and Imams with positions on the Hajj Board.

This was met with strong support, as residents expressed frustration with the NPP and NDC, calling for change. Across other Zongo communities, people endorsed Kyerematen’s vision, praising his commitment to improving schools, healthcare, and infrastructure, making him a favored candidate for the December 2024 elections.

