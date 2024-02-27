Kumasi and Tamale airports to be renamed

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the renaming of Tamale International Airport and Kumasi International Airport during his State of the Nation speech on Tuesday, February 27.



The Tamale airport, which was recently inaugurated, will now be referred to as Yakubu Tali International Airport. Additionally, Kumasi International Airport, which will be completed in May 2024, will be known as Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport.



"Before then, there a number of important tasks lie ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport," he said.