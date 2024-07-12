Kumasi public toilet operators increase fees by 25%

Regional News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kumasi Sanitation Awareness Association has increased charges for public toilets and urinals in the Kumasi metropolis by 25%.



Facilities with toilet rolls now cost GHS 2, up from GHS 1.50, while those with toilet paper have increased from GHS 1.30 to GHS 1.50.



Chairman Mr. Owusu Takyi cited rising costs of goods, services, and maintenance as reasons for the hike.



The cost of dislodging facilities has jumped from GHS 800 to GHS 1,200, and utility bills have also increased.



Despite initial complaints, users now understand the necessity of the new fees to maintain service quality.