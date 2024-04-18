Kumasi residents stage protest over persistent power outages

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hundreds of Kumasi residents participated in a peaceful demonstration to protest the frequent power outages plaguing the Ashanti region.



Expressing their frustration, protesters carried placards bearing messages about the prolonged blackouts.



Clad in red and black attire, they marched through Kumasi's streets, with some holding lanterns and candles. Participating traders voiced concerns about the adverse effects of the erratic power supply, locally known as 'dumsor,' on their businesses.



The demonstration follows the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Anwomaso in the Ashanti region. The project aims to enhance power supply in the middle and northern sectors of the country.



