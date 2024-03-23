Kumasi taxi driver allegedly commits suicide

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

A taxi driver identified as Kwabena Owusu, aged 43, reportedly took his own life in North Suntreso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



According to a Daily Guide report, the incident occurred when his wife, Vida Pokuaa, found him hanging in the bathroom on Tuesday. She discovered him with a tight sponge tied to the ceiling, prompting her to seek help.



Despite her efforts to rescue him, the man was too heavy for her to handle alone. Upon hearing her cries for help, neighbors rushed to assist in releasing the body, but it was too late. Owusu had already passed away. His body has been taken to the morgue.



According to Pokuaa, her husband did not exhibit any signs of distress prior to his death. However, some individuals in the area speculated that Owusu had been facing financial difficulties after losing his job.



This has led to suspicions that his recent struggles may have driven him to take his own life, leaving behind his wife and five children.