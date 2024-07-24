Kumawu DCE catches attention of Akufo Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Sekyere Kumawu's District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addai Agyekum, has been praised by President Akufo-Addo and Kumawu's paramount chief, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, for his exceptional service and development initiatives.



The accolades came during the opening of a new 120-bed hospital in Kumawu.



Appointed in 2017 and reappointed in 2021, Agyekum has led significant projects, including the Bomfobiri Wildlife Sanctuary and several infrastructure developments.



His leadership was crucial in completing the Kumawu Government Hospital, boosting local morale, and advancing the district's growth.



The DCE is lauded for his dedication, teamwork, and effective governance.