General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Nicholas Osei, leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, criticized Angel FM journalist Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah for insulting pastors who prayed for John Mahama.



Afrifa-Mensah accused these clerics of political motives and made derogatory remarks about Rev. Owusu Bempah.



Kumchacha urged caution in his media conduct and defended the integrity of the clergy.