Kusi-Poku yet to supply info on '3 officials hoarding US$100m each at home' - OSP

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Office of the Special Prosecutor has given updates on an allegation that three government officials were hoarding as much as US$100 million in their homes.



The allegation was made in September 2023, by the Executive Director of the Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on Monday, September 4, 2023, Kusi-Poku challenged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to start an investigation on his claim, and he would lead the office to the $100m in the house of these politicians.



He added that if he is not able to help the OSP find this $100 million, he should be imprisoned for life.



The OSP, has confirmed that Kusi-Poku failed to provide the needed support to the office to enable them follow up on his allegation.



This was contained in an X (formerly Twitter) exchange this week when the OSP was challenged by a tweet to give updates on the specific issue.



"OSP followed up. But, he is yet to supply the information," the office responded to a video in which Kusi-Poku was making his allegations.



The allegations came on the back of the arrest of housemaids of former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah, after it emerged that they had stolen monies in excess of a million dollars and other sums in cedis and Euros.



What Kusi-Poku said



“The special prosecutor should come and pick me up so that I would take him to the home of three politicians. We are going to dig the ground in these houses and if we don’t get $100, I should be jailed forever.



“These three people are even at the lower levels of this government. I am throwing this challenge to the special prosecutor because he is the only one who has the authority to, out of suspicion, investigate such matters,” he said in Twi.



