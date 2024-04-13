Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, has emerged victorious as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ejisu ahead of the upcoming December elections.



Boateng's impressive win in Saturday's primary, where he secured 394 votes, solidifies his position as the party's flagbearer in the constituency, surpassing his closest rival, Helena Mensah, who garnered 302 votes.



Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye followed with 229 votes, while former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was hospitalized before the primary, received a minimal 35 votes.



The hotly contested primary, which saw a total of 1081 delegates participating, was not without its controversies, as allegations of vote buying, double voting, and delegates attempting to take screenshots of their cast ballots surfaced.



Despite these challenges, the party successfully conducted the primary following the passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah, setting the stage for Boateng to lead the NPP's charge in the forthcoming by-election.