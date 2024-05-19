Kwabena Donkor slams Akufo-Addo's 'unconstitutional' BOST appointment

Politics of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Power Minister and a Member of Parliament for Pru Eas, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has described the appointment of former Deputy Attorney-General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka as Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) as unconstitutional.



Dr. Donkor argued that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lacks the constitutional authority to appoint executives to any limited liability company.



In an interview with Citi FM, Mr Donkor stated, "BOST is a limited liability company, and there is a procedure for appointing officers."



"Because it is a limited liability company, appointments must be governed by the Companies Act (992). The Presidency has no business in appointing CEOs or Deputy MDs or senior officers to any limited liability company," he added.



Dr. Donkor emphasized the importance of adhering to legal procedures in making such appointments.



"There is also the SIGA Act which does not give the Presidency any appointing powers for limited liability companies," he continued.



"There is a procedure, and as a people and as a nation, we must learn to respect the law, particularly coming from the Presidency."



He further stressed that appointments to limited liability companies should be made through Annual General Meetings (AGMs) rather than executive orders.



"To appoint a senior officer to a limited liability company, you have to go through the route of an AGM," Dr. Donkor insisted.



The former Tempane legislator’s appointment was announced on May 17 in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.



The letter instructed the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to take the “necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 929) and the constitution of the company.”