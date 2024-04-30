Kwabena Duffuor applauds Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's renomination as NDC running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Finance Minister and prominent National Democratic Congress (NDC) figure, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has extended his congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her reappointment as the running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flag bearer for the 2024 election.



Dr. Duffuor praised the decision, describing it as a progressive step towards gender inclusivity within the party.



In a social media post, Dr. Duffuor commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's impressive credentials and her commitment to public service. He highlighted her extensive experience in education and governance, emphasizing that her selection brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the NDC's ticket for the upcoming general election.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, is widely respected as an academic and educationist with a strong record of public service. Her reappointment as running mate has garnered praise from various quarters, underscoring the widespread approval of her candidacy.



Dr. Duffuor's congratulatory message is seen by many as a reflection of the unity and solidarity within the NDC as it gears up for the 2024 election. His gesture highlights the party's commitment to promoting gender inclusivity and recognizing the contributions of women in leadership roles.



The selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate represents a strategic move by the NDC to bolster its electoral prospects. Her experience and track record are expected to enhance the party's campaign efforts and appeal to a broad spectrum of voters across the country.