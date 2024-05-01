Kwadaso MP denies attempting to influence Ejisu by-election, claims goodwill gesture

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has refuted allegations of attempting to sway the outcome of the Ejisu by-election, which arose from a viral video showing him placing a white envelope on a table in front of two EC officials during the voting process.



Despite the video's implications, Dr. Nyarko asserted in an interview with Joy News that the money was not intended as a bribe but rather as a gesture of goodwill.



In his defense, Dr. Nyarko acknowledged the potential for misunderstanding due to the political context but remained confident in the NPP candidate's ability to win the election.



He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) if summoned, emphasizing that he had not compromised the electoral process in any manner.



"I know that I have not influenced anybody. I have not influenced the process. I don’t feel bad because I know I have done nothing wrong," Dr. Nyarko stated, highlighting his commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.



Despite the political nature of the situation, he remained steadfast in his stance that his actions were not intended to manipulate the outcome of the election.



Furthermore, Dr. Nyarko emphasized his readiness to respond to the IGP's call, indicating his preparedness to address any concerns or inquiries regarding the incident.



He reiterated his position that he had not engaged in any form of misconduct and was confident that his actions would be vindicated once the facts were thoroughly examined.