Kwadaso MP denies sexual misconduct allegations

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has strongly refuted claims of sexual misconduct made against him by an individual using the alias Amuse Bouche.



The allegations, which emerged on social media, accuse the MP of offering sexual favors in exchange for grade changes during his tenure as a lecturer at the University of Ghana.



In a statement, Professor Nyarko has categorically denied the allegations, stating that no such incident ever took place and that he has no recollection of any interactions with a person by the name of Amuse Bouche.



He has called on the accuser to come forward publicly, reveal her identity, and formally report the matter to the university authorities for a thorough investigation.



The MP has challenged the accuser to provide specific details about the alleged incident, such as the year it occurred, the program of study involved, and the courses he purportedly taught. He has also extended an invitation to anyone else who may have had similar encounters with him to step forward and share their experiences.



Emphasizing the gravity of the accusations, Professor Nyarko pointed out that the University of Ghana has established protocols for addressing sexual harassment and urged both the accuser and the university to disclose any prior complaints and their outcomes.



He condemned what he described as a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation and undermine his credibility.



In a bid to reassure his constituents, family, and supporters, Professor Nyarko affirmed his innocence and described the allegations as a baseless fabrication designed to discredit him.



He reiterated his commitment to upholding integrity and ethical standards, both in his personal conduct and in his public roles.



